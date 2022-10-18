Ryan Garcia Next Fight: 3 opponent options for ‘King Ry’

After another dominant win in July against Javier Fortuna, some Ryan Garcia next fight news should be coming sooner than later. With his value as high as ever, the booking options for the fast-rising superstar seem endless. We take a look at three possible opponent options for “King Ry.”

Who will Ryan Garcia next fight be against?

In his second bout since his year-long hiatus from the sport, Garcia proved once again that he is only getting better in a one-sided showcase versus a tough veteran Fortuna on July 23. However, with plans to move up to junior welterweight/super lightweight, fighting at two weight classes for the best opportunities isn’t out of the question. That is why matchups with Gervonta Davis, Jose Ramirez, or Subriel Matias make sense next.

Tank: Following his victory over Fortuna, Garcia once again called for a clash with Davis, a fellow young gun elite from the lightweight division. With Garcia knocking off any ring rust he had, now is the time to make the fight that fans have long wanted. And at this point, it might be the main reason Garcia would make a return back to lightweight.

Jaguar: The former super lightweight champion is one of the highest-ranked fighters right now at junior welterweight. A scrap with him would certainly put Garcia right into elite fights in his new division with a win.

El Orgullo De Maternilloz: Matias is one of the newest exciting young stars from Puerto Rico — an island with seriously rich boxing roots. If Garica wants to slowly work his way up the top 10, a clash with Matias next makes a bunch of sense.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna recap

Garcia went into his fight with Fortuna with advantages in reach, technique, and speed. He showed all of that on July 16. As he earn a decisive technical knockout win in front of a raucous crowd inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

What happened: From the outset, the massive speed differential between the two fighters was apparent. Despite being known for his pressure style and needing to use it to even the odds, Garcia’s speed and technique often forced Fortuna to take steps back to defend against the onslaught of punches. That was the opposite of what the elder fighter needed to do on fight night.

The fallout: After scoring knockdowns in the fourth and fifth rounds, Garcia got to Fortuna again in the sixth round and that became too much for the 33-year-old to take. Making the referee jump in and bring an end to the fight.

The roadmap: “King Ry” is deserving of a big-name opponent next. Be it a fighter in the top-five of the division or a legendary name looking for one more big bout, Garcia does not need any more tuneup scraps.

What makes Ryan Garcia so popular?

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Garcia is one of the brightest rising stars in the fight industry. At just 23, he offers up a babyface exterior that hides a cold and calculated fighting machine. While some doubted his true legitimacy as a blue-chip prospect in the sport, in Ryan Garcia’s last fight his destruction of Campbell sent a message to the industry: He is the real deal.

Ryan Garcia record: 23-0 (19 knockouts)

23-0 (19 knockouts) How old is Ryan Garcia: 23

23 Garcia began his prizefighting career with a first-round TKO as an 18-year-old.

Aside from a decision win in his fourth pro fight, Garcia earned stoppage victories in his first 14 bouts, including a KO win over 49 fight veteran Mario Antonio Macias in 2017.

Garcia has scored KO wins over talented veteran fighters like Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, and Romero Duno.

What makes “King Ry” a special talent is his outstanding hand speed and the fact that he has legit power in both hands.

For a time, Garcia was playing the role of the pupil to boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez. Since both once had the same trainer. However, after switching coaches the two have reportedly had a falling out.

The Ryan Garcia “body shot challenge” has led to some hilarious videos on YouTube as athletes of different sizes try to take a gut punch, with padding on, from the talented pugilist.

Ryan Garcia net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After 21 pro bouts, Ryan Garcia’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million .

