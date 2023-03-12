Ryan Garcia Next Fight: ‘King Ry’ is back in April to face Gervonta Davis

The Ryan Garcia next fight news has arrived, and “King Ry” will be back in action in April. However, his next bout will be the biggest challenge of his young career and will be one of the few times the Mexican star won’t be a favorite to win.

Who will Ryan Garcia next fight be against?

In November, it was revealed that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had come to terms on a catchweight matchup that the fighters and fans have been clamoring for over the last couple of years. However, Davis needed to notch a victory in a tune-up fight against Hector Luis Garcia in January first. Well, that mission was accomplished.

Now, with nothing standing in either man’s way (beyond legal troubles for Davis), the highly anticipated scrap is set for April and will finally decide which fighter is truly the next big thing in boxing.

How to watch Garcia vs Davis on April 22

Garcia vs Davis will serve as the main event of a boxing card on April 22

The fight will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

The card will air exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis preview

Credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

It is a rarity for one of the biggest fights of the year in combat sports to be a non-title bout, however, this just shows the popularity of both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. Each has been a champion but they have built brands that supersede title belts and that is why their clash in April is one of the must-see fights in 2023.

Power surge: What makes this matchup so interesting is that both offer the biggest knockout threats either has ever faced. They both have very high knockout rates (26 KOs for Davis, 19 KOs for Garcia) and how they combat those threats, while also trying to effectively unleash their own thunder, will be a major storyline in this fight.

Chess match: Another key facet of this bout is the physical chess that will be played inside the ring. This is by far the biggest test of either man’s career, and it will prove if they have truly evolved and matured as fighters.

Athleticism is a necessity but there are many great athletes in combat sports. What separates the elite fighters from the rest of the pack is fight IQ and we will finally find out which young star truly has next-level boxing talent.

The bottom line: This is a win-win for fight fans. They are two of the most gifted talents in boxing, and in a sport where exciting bouts between elite combatants can often be hard to make, we will actually get to see a scrap between two big-time stars in their prime.

What makes Ryan Garcia so popular?

Credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Ryan Garcia is one of the brightest rising stars in the fighting industry. At just 23, he offers up a babyface exterior that hides a cold and calculated fighting machine. While some doubted his true legitimacy as a blue-chip prospect in the sport, in Ryan Garcia’s last fight his destruction of Campbell sent a message to the industry: He is the real deal.

Ryan Garcia record: 23-0 (19 knockouts)

23-0 (19 knockouts) How old is Ryan Garcia: 23

23 Garcia began his prizefighting career with a first-round TKO as an 18-year-old.

Aside from a decision win in his fourth pro fight, Garcia earned stoppage victories in his first 14 bouts, including a KO win over 49-fight veteran Mario Antonio Macias in 2017.

Garcia has scored KO wins over talented veteran fighters like Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, and Romero Duno.

What makes “King Ry” a special talent is his outstanding hand speed and the fact that he has legit power in both hands.

For a time, Garcia was playing the role of the pupil to boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez. Since both once had the same trainer. However, after switching coaches the two have reportedly had a falling out.

The Ryan Garcia “body shot challenge” has led to some hilarious videos on YouTube as athletes of different sizes try to take a gut punch, with padding on, from the talented pugilist.

Ryan Garcia net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After 21 pro bouts, Ryan Garcia’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million .

