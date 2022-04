TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire destroyed a garage in Tuscarora Township but left no injuries Tuesday afternoon. Reports of the garage fire first came into 18 News around 4:00 p.m. The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Hamilton Road in a garage that reportedly had a race car and vehicle fuel inside. According to the Tuscarora Fire Department, the garage was a complete loss, but no one was injured.

