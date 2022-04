The regulatory future of cryptocurrency looks uncertain in Washington, but there is growing acceptance that blockchain finance is here to stay. President Joe Biden issued an executive order last week directing multiple agencies to study how the United States can be a leader in cryptocurrencies, assess the risks and benefits of the technology, and formulate a plan for the government to issue its own digital dollar. But lawmakers have sharp disagreements about how financial technology should be regulated.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO