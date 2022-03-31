ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Keith Urban’s New ‘Nightfalls’ Is a Fun Summer Anthem [Listen]

By Sterling Whitaker
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keith Urban has released a new song, and it's a very progressive pop-country track that's perfect for summer. Urban dropped a new song titled "Nightfalls" on Thursday morning (March 31), and the song is a very progressive, up-tempo love song that celebrates everything we've still got left after going through hard...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

Carrie Underwood Teases New Music: ‘Coming Friday’ [Listen]

It's been more than three years since Carrie Underwood released her last full-length studio album, Cry Pretty, and though she's stayed plenty busy since then — releasing a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, plus a hit duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" — fans have been clamoring for the next chapter.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Keith Urban
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Las Vegas#Keith Urban Live
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Big Country 96.9

Hear Cole Swindell’s ‘Stereotype,’ the Title Track of His New Album

With just over a week left until he releases his new album, Cole Swindell says he couldn't wait to release the title track. "Stereotype" arrived on Thursday, March 31. The song is a declaration to the love of his life, and it's hard not to assume his girlfriend Courtney Little was his muse. After all, Swindell had a hand in writing the song alongside Michael Hardy and Jordan Schmidt.
MUSIC
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to KrispyLife Kidd’s “Somebody Dropped” [ft. YN Jay]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Don’t fact-check KrispyLife Kidd and YN Jay. “Somebody Dropped,” a track which lands smack in the middle of KrispyLife’s new mixtape The Art of Spice Talk 3 (note: there was never a The Art of Spice Talk 2), is less about the truth and more about who can get away with the wildest punchline. About halfway through, the song really amps up—the two Michigan rappers finish each other’s lines, fumble their punchlines and keep going, and occasionally exchange words for grunts and screams. The best part is that, after a particularly unbelievable bar, they’ll try to offer some clarity. “I just fucked a super bad bitch then I fucked her twin,” raps Jay, followed by “They look just alike, though,” as if he doesn’t even believe it himself.
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9

Carly Pearce Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ at Tin Pan South [Watch]

Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
CELEBRITIES
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy