Austin and Travis County announced March 23 that all local COVID-19 orders have been lifted. In a statement, city and county officials said the public health policy update was made in response to viral infection and hospitalization statistics in the area that have declined in recent weeks. The move comes one day after Travis County scrapped its own masking requirement, and several weeks after Austin Public Health announced a move into Stage 2 of local pandemic guidelines, the second-lowest level. Austin and Travis County were in Stage 5, the highest level, as recently as last month.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO