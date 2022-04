It happened. It finally happened! After what feels like years of debate, I finally did the deed. I cut the cord!. As prices on everything seem to be going up these days, I recently decided to do a deep dive into my finances and see how much money I was spending on various bills each month. And when I finally came to the bill for my satellite TV provider, my wife was shocked by how much we were paying. Sure, they started us off with a great deal and price 8 years ago, but slowly over those years, the bill had crept up and up. And, it was now knocking on the door of $200 a month!

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO