The rhythm is swinging back like it's normal times at one of Missoula’s longest-running music festivals. The 42nd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at the University of Montana on Thursday-Friday, March 17-18, brings about a thousand students from the region and a combo of talented guest artists for two days’ worth of music, including two evening concerts for the public.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 21 DAYS AGO