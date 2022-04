ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is speaking out after carjacking charges were not applied to a man police claimed tried to steal their car. The incident happened near the intersection of Chouteau and Tucker, just after 3 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said the two officers were on their way to a call for shots fired near Chouteau and 7th when 27-year-old Allen Robinson stepped into an eastbound lane of Chouteau, blocking the fully-marked squad car. Police told News 4 Robinson then walked to the passenger side of the car and pointed a gun at the officers, in an attempt to carjack them. The officers said they were able to maneuver to safety while the suspect realized he was carjacking officers in a marked squad car. The suspect then ran off.

