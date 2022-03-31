ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny shines spotlight on 46th CLE Int’l Film Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With over 300 films being screened at the 46th Cleveland International Film Festival this year, there literally is something for everyone — from feature films, to documentaries, shorts and films with an Ohio connection. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shines the spotlight on some of this year’s must-see films.

