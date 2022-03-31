ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Best Return on a $500,000 Investment

By Eric Reed
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMPwo_0evOWwSw00

Whether you're planning aspirationally or have worked hard and saved well, it's always worth making smart plans with your money. If you have $500,000 to invest, it's worth putting that money to work for yourself. So, using SmartAsset's investment calculator , we ran the numbers. Here's what you might expect to get from some of the best investments you could make with half a million dollars. For more help getting the most out of your money, consider working with a financial advisor .

A Good S&P 500 Index Fund

Average Rate of Return: Over the past 10 years the S&P 500 has had an average rate of return of around 14%. This is somewhat higher than the historic market average of 7% to 10%, and is based on wide swings between years that posted losses and years that grew by nearly 30%, but is the current rate of growth.

Total Portfolio After 10 Years : $1.83 Million (a gain of $1.33 million)

Active investors , defined as people who trade individual assets in an effort to beat the market, underperform the market on an overwhelming 9-to-1 ratio. This means that if you go out and buy individual assets, nine times out of 10 you will make less money than if you had simply invested in the market itself and held on for an equivalent length of time. The market, usually defined by either the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average, has historically outperformed almost every other asset over the long run.

Just as one example, real estate prices have almost doubled between 2010 and 2022. As we'll discuss later, this makes real estate one of the best assets you can buy. However the S&P 500 has nearly quadrupled in that same time period, jumping from around 1,300 points in 2012 to more than 4,500 at time of writing.

It may not be the most exciting option, but the numbers don't lie. A good index fund is one of the best investments you can make. Period.

Private Equity or Hedge Funds

Average Rate of Return: This is more difficult to calculate, because by their nature private equity firms and hedge don't always report their losses and earnings. However most estimates suggest that you can expect average returns up to 14%.

Total Portfolio After 10 Years: $1.85 Million (a gain of $1.35 million)

If you have $500,000 to invest, there is a good chance that you meet the criteria for an " accredited investor ." The SEC defines this as an investor whose annual income exceeds $200,000 Single/$300,000 Joint; who has more than $1 million in household assets; or who hold a position that indicates sophisticated market knowledge (for example if you're an officer with an investment bank).

Many higher risk assets are restricted to accredited investors, because the SEC considers them to be more insulated from those risks. If you're an accredited investor, you're more likely to know what you're getting into or at least to have enough money that you can handle losses.

For those investors, private equity firms and hedge funds offer the potential for significant gains. These companies invest in assets outside of the traditional market, like startups, loan origination and real estate. They can post average returns of around 12% to 14%, making them potentially strong investments for high-net worth households. (While currently this is equivalent to investing in the stock market, historically this has beaten S&P 500 returns by between five and seven points.)

Just remember: These assets are restricted for a reason. These potentially outstanding gains come with the potential for real loss. Invest accordingly.

Individual Businesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgXYA_0evOWwSw00

Average Rate of Return: We can't really give you hard numbers on this one. Investing in a new business can post high returns or high losses. It depends entirely on the individual business. Estimates on successful startup investments can range as high as an annual 40% rate of return, but we can't quote or source this with any confidence.

Total Portfolio After 10 Years: This one depends on the individual investment.

Climbing the ladder of risk vs. reward , we'll get to potentially the riskiest but potentially the most rewarding option on offer: individual startups.

Investing in an individual business can take many forms. Many investors do this based on relationships. They have money to invest, so they look for people with an idea who they can trust and believe in. Often that connection comes from someone's personal or professional network. Other investors find new businesses through third-party networks, they have firms or brokers who help them find startups to buy into.

In either case, investing in a new business generally means buying equity in this new company. You give them your money in exchange for an ownership stake, or at least a pledged percentage of future profits. If the company does well, this can be by far the most rewarding investment on the market today. If it does not, this can lead to some of the most comprehensive losses on the market.

Not for the faint of heart, investing in entrepreneurs is a great way to take a big swing.

Real Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsSb7_0evOWwSw00

Average Rate of Return: We can calculate this two ways. The Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index tracks the performance of real estate related securities, such as REITs. This is the return you can expect from investing in the sector as a whole, and it has posted an annualized average return of 5.65% over the past 10 years. You can also calculate this using average property and home prices. This is the return you can expect if you simply buy a property and sell it later. According to the Federal Reserve, the average sale prices of homes in the U.S. have increased by 84% over the past 10 years.

Total Portfolio After 10 Years: If you invest in REITs and other securitized assets, given the index average of 5.65%, you should expect a portfolio worth $866,293. If you buy a house, hold it and sell it, you should expect a portfolio worth $920,000.

Finally, perhaps the most popular high-dollar investment asset is real estate.

Real estate attracts highly liquid investors for two reasons. First, historically this has been a stable, strong growth asset. For millennial readers and younger this may be difficult to understand, but generations of investors lived by the rule that real estate prices do not go down. (This was part of the logic that drove the crisis of 2008.) If you wanted a place to park your money, see growth and never worry, you bought land.

Second, this is an asset class with a high barrier to entry. If you want to buy real estate, whether we're talking undeveloped property or a Bay Area condo, you need substantial liquidity. If you are taking a loan, any lender will require significant up-front cash in the form of a down payment. Further, as an investment asset, the less you borrow the more money you can make. (Otherwise the interest on that loan will erode your profits.) This means that you need a lot of money to get into this market at all, and a really lot of money to make it worthwhile.

The high liquidity requirement remains, as does the potential for growth. As we mentioned up top, in many areas around the country real estate prices have at least doubled over the past decade. This makes real estate a potentially strong investment for someone with significant liquidity on hand. As to whether it will hold that value … we'll leave that judgment up to you.

The Bottom Line

With $500,000 on hand, several investment options open up to you. Just a few of the strongest include a safe, but typically profitable, index fund, investing in or being an entrepreneur, buying real estate or seeking out hedge funds and private equity.

Investing Tips
  • Index funds are always a strong investment option, but at time of writing they were performing historically well. A 14% annual rate of growth is double what investors have historically gotten from their S&P 500 funds, making this a good time to look into that section of the market .
  • No matter how much money you have, it's always smart to seek out sound advice. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/svetikd, ©iStock.com/RomoloTavani, ©iStock.com/AndreyPopov

The post Best Return on a $500,000 Investment appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Financial Advisors#Real Estate Prices
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Newswest9.com

Your credit score could be going up soon. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — The three largest credit bureaus in the U.S. announced Friday they would begin removing most medical debt from their reporting process starting in July, meaning many Americans with late or unpaid medical bills could have the stains from those bills wiped off their credit. The three companies...
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

9K+
Followers
665
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy