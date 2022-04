TAVR revenue is forecasted to grow at an average growth rate of 14.70% until 2026 supported by the aging population. In this analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW), we looked into the growth potential of the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) segment as it is the company’s main product accounting for 65.41% of revenues in 2021. Furthermore, we also analyzed SG&A as a percentage of revenue as the average growth rate in the past decade has been -3.01% indicating the company might be benefitting from economies of scale. Additionally, Edwards EV/EBITDA multiple is 40.21x which is almost double the industry average EV/EBITDA of 23.29x and our model shows the company's shares are fairly valued.

MARKETS ・ 20 DAYS AGO