ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhsrY_0evOSzFx00

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) wrap up a three-game road trip Thursday night against the Utah Jazz (45-31). Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Below, we look at the Lakers vs. Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Lakers have dropped three straight games and are dangerously close to falling out of 10th seed in the Western Conference, the final play-in spot to determine the final two seeds of the playoffs. They hold a half-game lead on the San Antonio Spurs.

The Jazz have lost five straight games and went 1-5 on their road trip. They return home, where they have won 11 of their last 12 games. The Jazz are sixth in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets.

Lakers at Jazz odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:48 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Lakers +7000 (bet $100 to win $700) | Jazz -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +12.5 (-105) | Jazz -12.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Lakers at Jazz key injuries

Lakers

  • F Anthony Davis (foot) doubtful
  • F LeBron James (ankle) out

Jazz

  • C Udoka Azubuike (ankle) out
  • F Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) questionable
  • F Danuel House Jr. (knee) questionable
  • C Hassan Whiteside (foot) out

Lakers at Jazz odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Jazz 120, Lakers 106

The Lakers have lost 14 of their last 16 road games and are 11-26 away from home. But they are 2-0 against the Jazz this season, although this is the first matchup in Salt Lake City. LA has lost seven of its last 10 games.

While the Jazz have lost five straight games, they return home where they are 26-11, including winning 11 of their last 12.

However, despite the home cooking, it isn’t worth making a bet on the Jazz because of the price and betting the Lakers to win just isn’t a good wager. PASS on the money line tonight.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

The Lakers are 15-22 ATS on the road this season. They have failed to cover the spread in 6 of their last 10 games overall. Against Western Conference teams, they are 14-30-1 ATS.

The Jazz, meanwhile, have failed to cover the spread in their last five contests and are 16-19-2 ATS at home.

The Jazz are not a consistent ATS bet this season, but getting back home against a bad team like the Lakers, take the JAZZ -12.5 (-120).

Six of the Lakers’ last 7 games have had totals higher than Thursday’s projected total. Six of the last 7 for the Jazz would have been Under this projection.

In the first two games between the two teams this season, the highest total was 207.

Take UNDER 224.5 (-112).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Udoka Azubuike
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic: Jamahl Mosley provides injury update on Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner will not play on Sunday versus the New York Knicks due to a sprained left ankle, head coach Jamahl Mosley said prior to the contest. Wagner suffered the injury 20 seconds into Friday’s game versus the Toronto Raptors after defending a shot attempt by Scottie Barnes. Wagner appeared to have his left foot caught up under Barnes’ foot and hit the ground in discomfort. He did not return to the contest.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Denver Nuggets#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Lakers F Anthony Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels in the Pros: Justin Jackson has huge night in season finale

Former North Carolina standout Justin Jackson had a huge night on Saturday for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. Jackson erupted for 39 points on 13-of-19 from the field and 6-of-8 from three. He added 10 rebounds and two assists in a 106-99 win over the Austin Spurs. On the season, Jackson is averaging 22.6 points per game on 36.9 percent shooting from three and 6.6 rebounds per game. You can’t give Justin Jackson an inch of space! If you do, this will happen…. pic.twitter.com/MzLqB3pGK5 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 3, 2022 Jackson has spent most of his 2021-22 season in the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Hubert Davis said before UNC’s title game showdown with Kansas

It’s a quick turnaround for the UNC basketball program fresh off their upset win over Duke on Saturday in the Final Four. On Monday, the Tar Heels will take the court against a really good Kansas team that earned one of the top seeds in the tournament and just knocked off Villanova to get to the title game. The emotions are running high for the Tar Heels, and rightfully so. They just beat Duke for the second time this season and it came in the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the two sides. However, head coach Hubert Davis and the team know...
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis provides injury update on Armando Bacot

Less than 24 hours after UNC’s big win over Duke in the Final Four, there was more good news surrounding one of its best players. Forward Armando Bacot exited Saturday’s game with roughly four minutes left after stepping on the foot of teammate  Leaky Black. Bacot needed help from teammates to walk off of the floor. He would make his way into the locker room but would return to the game just a few minutes after. On Sunday, Hubert Davis provided an update on the star forward. “X-Rays are negative. He is sore. He has been walking around. He will be ready to...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC now the team to beat for top five-star recruit?

The UNC basketball team won their biggest game in their rivalry with Duke on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the national championship game. And now it looks like they are going to add another win to their resume over Duke in terms of a big recruiting target as well. Five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is close to a decision in his recruitment and it could come as early as this week. The five-star recruit is the top player in the country for the 2023 class and it appears to be a battle between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy