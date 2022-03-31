ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Streets Division Drop-off Site Hours Expand on April 4, 2022

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 1 day ago

Olin Avenue temporary site also opens

On Monday, April 4, the Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will expand their hours.

Also on April 4, the special temporary drop-off site at 121 East Olin Avenue will open at 3:00pm.

The location at 1501 W. Badger Road will remain closed due to the pending construction project.

Hours for South Point Rd and Sycamore Ave Drop-off Sites

Starting on April 4, 2022 and lasting until December 2, 2022, the drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be open the following hours:

  • Monday: 7:30am to 2:45pm
  • Tuesday: 7:30am to 7:00pm
  • Wednesday: Closed
  • Thursday: 7:30am to 7:00pm
  • Friday: 7:30am to 2:45pm
  • Saturday: 9:00am to 4:00pm
  • Sunday: Closed

Hours for Temporary Olin Avenue Drop-off Site

As previously announced, the 121 E. Olin Avenue location will open on April 4, 2022 at 3:00pm.

The below hours will be in effect at the Olin Avenue location until November 27, 2022:

  • Monday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Tuesday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Wednesday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Thursday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Friday: Closed
  • Saturday: 9:00am to 4:00pm
  • Sunday: 9:00am to 4:00pm

More Drop-off Site Details

Additional details on the rules, restrictions, and the material accepted at these sites, please visit our drop-off sites website, www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

Contacts

Comments / 0

Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

The Badger Rd. Drop-off Site is Now Closed Until 2023

The Streets Division customer service office that is also located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. will remain open for Madison residents while the drop-off site is closed. Madison residents that need to utilize drop-off services for their waste and recycling can use the other Streets Division drop-off sites. Additional information...
MADISON, WI
Riverhead News-Review

Following ZBA ruling, Salvation Army can keep two drop-off bins at East Main Street location

The Salvation Army can keep two of its six clothing drop-off bins located outside its Family Store on East Main Street. But the Riverhead Zoning Board of Appeals rejected the zoning interpretation that the store is a church or place of worship and that the Town Code states that “drop-off bins shall be allowed on any premises containing a church, temple, or place of worship.”
RIVERHEAD, NY
KSN News

Sedgwick County Tag Offices are expanding their services and hours

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Tag Office’s will be adding on new services and extending their service hours “to increase opportunities for citizens,” according to a press release. The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office will be expanding the Tag Office’s hours of operations starting on Monday, April 4. The new hours of operation […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Hutch Post

South Hutchinson to limit use of brush drop off site

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council came to an agreement that they will restrict access to the city’s brush dump site in the near future. City Manager Joe Turner says that out of town residents and commercial entities are using the dump site which is supposed to be limited to South Hutchinson residents. From now on, the dump site will be open during normal business hours and possibly one Saturday per month.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Olin Avenue
BBC

Shire Hall: Council to permanently protect land's public access

Land at a council's former headquarters will be permanently protected for public access, the authority has said. Cambridgeshire County Council will voluntarily register the land at Shire Hall in Cambridge as a town or village green. It comes after three people expressed concern public access might be lost if the...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Nobody eligible will miss out on council tax rebate, re-assures Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council says no-one eligible for the energy grant being handed out to offset some of the spiralling costs for gas and electric will miss out. Householders in council tax bands A-D will be given a £150 rebate on their bills after the Government passed the energy grants onto local authorities to administer.
ECONOMY
BBC

Hinkley C: Caravan site expansion planned to house more workers

A campsite could be expanded for extra Hinkley Point C workers to live on. Construction bosses said 8,600 people will be needed for the final stages of the power station development, which is 3,000 more than originally predicted. Sedgemoor District Council has approved the initial proposals for Mill Farm to...
INDUSTRY
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

61
Followers
602
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy