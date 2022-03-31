Streets Division Drop-off Site Hours Expand on April 4, 2022
Olin Avenue temporary site also opens
On Monday, April 4, the Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will expand their hours.
Also on April 4, the special temporary drop-off site at 121 East Olin Avenue will open at 3:00pm.
The location at 1501 W. Badger Road will remain closed due to the pending construction project.
Hours for South Point Rd and Sycamore Ave Drop-off Sites
Starting on April 4, 2022 and lasting until December 2, 2022, the drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be open the following hours:
- Monday: 7:30am to 2:45pm
- Tuesday: 7:30am to 7:00pm
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 7:30am to 7:00pm
- Friday: 7:30am to 2:45pm
- Saturday: 9:00am to 4:00pm
- Sunday: Closed
Hours for Temporary Olin Avenue Drop-off Site
As previously announced, the 121 E. Olin Avenue location will open on April 4, 2022 at 3:00pm.
The below hours will be in effect at the Olin Avenue location until November 27, 2022:
- Monday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Tuesday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Wednesday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Thursday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Friday: Closed
- Saturday: 9:00am to 4:00pm
- Sunday: 9:00am to 4:00pm
More Drop-off Site Details
Additional details on the rules, restrictions, and the material accepted at these sites, please visit our drop-off sites website, www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.
Contacts
- Bryan Johnson, 608-267-2626, streets@cityofmadison.com
- Streets Division - West Office, 608-266-4681, streets@cityofmadison.com
- Streets Division - East Office, 608-246-4532, streets@cityofmadison.com
