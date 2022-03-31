Streets Division Drop-off Site Hours Expand on April 4, 2022

Olin Avenue temporary site also opens

On Monday, April 4, the Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will expand their hours.

Also on April 4, the special temporary drop-off site at 121 East Olin Avenue will open at 3:00pm.

The location at 1501 W. Badger Road will remain closed due to the pending construction project.

Hours for South Point Rd and Sycamore Ave Drop-off Sites

Starting on April 4, 2022 and lasting until December 2, 2022, the drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be open the following hours:

Monday: 7:30am to 2:45pm

Tuesday: 7:30am to 7:00pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 7:30am to 7:00pm

Friday: 7:30am to 2:45pm

Saturday: 9:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday: Closed

Hours for Temporary Olin Avenue Drop-off Site

As previously announced, the 121 E. Olin Avenue location will open on April 4, 2022 at 3:00pm.

The below hours will be in effect at the Olin Avenue location until November 27, 2022:

Monday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Tuesday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Wednesday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Thursday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am to 4:00pm

More Drop-off Site Details

Additional details on the rules, restrictions, and the material accepted at these sites, please visit our drop-off sites website, www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

