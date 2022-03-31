ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows suspect in slashing of retired NYPD officer in Lower Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

Man wanted after retired officer slashed at subway station 00:22

NEW YORK - A slashing at a Lower Manhattan subway station left a retired NYPD officer hurt.

Police have released images of the suspect.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon at the Wall Street station.

Investigators say the suspect approached the retired officer before slashing the 47-year-old former cop .

The retired officer received multiple stitches on his arm and is expected to be OK.

The incident comes as a new poll finds crime, subway safety are top concerns keeping New Yorkers from returning to offices

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

