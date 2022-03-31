NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's missed half-court heave vs. Suns

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

After falling down by 11 points in the opening five minutes of Wednesday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns, it looked like the Golden State Warriors were in for a long night against the defending Western Conference champions.

However, after a boost of offense from Jordan Poole and tight defense from Draymond Green, the Warriors were able to land a few counter punches to get back into the game. Poole continued to carry the Warriors throughout the contest, scoring a game-high 38 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor with seven 3s. The former Michigan Wolverines player added nine boards, seven assists and a steal in 37 minutes.

However, it wasn’t enough to close out the league-leading Suns. After trading baskets back and forth, the Warriors couldn’t answer Devin Booker and Chris Paul as the clock ticked down.

Trailing by a point with 31 seconds, Green committed a costly turnover by traveling. Paul answered with a driving layup to give the Suns a three-point advantage with 13 seconds left on the clock.

With time left to find a shot, Jordan Poole launched a 43-footer from half-court. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound to seal the game for Phoenix. Poole explained after the game that he expected to be fouled had he continued upcourt, and the Warriors needed three points, not two.

With a 107-103 victory at Chase Center, the Suns were able to hand the Warriors their fourth consecutive loss.

After the Warriors couldn’t complete the upset win over the Suns, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Wednesday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!