Warriors' Jordan Poole drops season-high 38 points vs. Suns

With Steph Curry missing time due to injury, Jordan Poole has continued to answer the bell for the Golden State Warriors’ offense. On Wednesday against the league-best Phoenix Suns, the third-year guard stayed hot with another impressive performance.

After the Warriors’ offense came out quietly, Poole quickly provided an instant boost with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor with three triples and two assists in the first quarter alone. Behind Poole, the Warriors were able to steal an early lead against the defending Western Conference champions.

Although the Warriors couldn’t hold off the Suns to secure a victory, Poole finished with a season-high 38 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field with nine rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.

With his best Curry impression, Poole buried seven 3s on 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Poole continued his streak of 15 straight games with 20 or more points. During that span, the 22-year-old is averaging 26.3 points on 49.8% shooting from the floor with 5.1 assists and four boards in 34.4 minutes per game.

With five games remaining on the regular-season schedule, the Warriors will need to continue to rely on Poole’s breakout play before the postseason begins.

