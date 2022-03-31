How one performance coach helps artists prepare for the stage

Jon Batiste goes into Sunday's 64th Annual Grammy Awards with 11 nominations, more than any artist this year. But for Batiste, who is also the bandleader and a producer on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," success is not without challenges. Batiste and Suleika Jaouad, whom he calls the love of his life, talk about his music, her battle with leukemia, and more in an emotional and revealing interview with correspondent Jim Axelrod for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast April 3 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO