How one performance coach helps artists prepare for the stage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKJ Rose is a performance coach who helps artists prepare...

Tom Parker, the Wanted singer, dies of brain cancer at 33

Tom Parker, a singer for the British-Irish boy band the Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. He was 33. Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, writing: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side."
Jon Batiste on the healing power of music

Jon Batiste goes into Sunday's 64th Annual Grammy Awards with 11 nominations, more than any artist this year. But for Batiste, who is also the bandleader and a producer on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," success is not without challenges. Batiste and Suleika Jaouad, whom he calls the love of his life, talk about his music, her battle with leukemia, and more in an emotional and revealing interview with correspondent Jim Axelrod for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast April 3 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing Oscar-nominated songs at Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song "Be Alive" from "King Richard," and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
Creatives Rebuild New York project to offer artists financial help. Here’s how.

Creatives Rebuild New York or, CRNY, has launched two funding opportunities aimed at providing support for artists across New York state. The $125 million, three-year initiative provides either guaranteed income, or employment opportunities to 2,700 artists. The deadline to apply on-line is coming up on Friday, March 25th. Todd MoeCreatives...
Universal Follows Sony and Warner in Waiving Unrecouped Advances for Some Legacy Artists

Universal Music Group has followed Sony Music and Warner in announcing a program for certain legacy artists to receive royalties without having recouped their advance payments, Billboard reports. Unveiling the plan in its environmental, social and governance report yesterday (March 31), Universal, the world’s largest music company, became the last of the big three label groups to propose such a scheme. Eligible artists will receive royalties backdated to the start of 2022, but Universal did not explain who would qualify or why.
Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
Jon Batiste Wins 4 Grammy Awards in Early Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year's leading nominee. During the show's pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media.
St. Vincent Wins Best Alternative Music Album at 2022 Grammys

St. Vincent has won her third Grammy tonight at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Daddy’s Home won Best Alternative Music Album over fellow nominees Fleet Foxes’ Shore, Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee, and Arlo Parks’ Collapsed in Sunbeams.
Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With First Live Performance Of “777” At The 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.  With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.More from VIBE.comLil...
Maggie Rogers Announces New Album ‘Surrender’

Maggie Rogers has announced her new album Surrender, the singer-songwriter’s first LP since her stunning major label debut Heard It in a Past Life in 2019. Rogers began work on Surrender — out July 29 via Capitol Records and available to preorder now — in early 2020 after a lengthy period of touring in support of her first album, which yielded the singer a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. During the pandemic, Rogers relocated to the Maine coast, cutting herself off from the outside world to write what became Surrender’s 12 tracks.
Pianist Ruth Slenczynska on her life in music

Hailed as one of the greatest child prodigies since Mozart, pianist Ruth Slenczynska played her first concert when she was four. Nearly a century later, Ruth is still making music, putting out a brand-new album at 97 years old, aptly titled "My Life in Music." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the notes of her life, both high and low – from a difficult childhood, to her relationship with Rachmaninoff, playing a duet with an American president, and the experience age has gifted her.
