Baaeed is set to put his unbeaten record on the line in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. The four-year-old, trained by William Haggas, will head straight to the Group One showpiece on May 14 when he will try to build on a perfect 2021 in which he won six out of six, culminating in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO