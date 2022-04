It was Saturday morning, Mar. 19, and Luke King, 27, was up early to cast for muskies on his beloved Little Kanawha River in Braxton County West Virginia. “I headed to a shoreline place about two miles from where I live and thought I’d make a few casts to see if there were any muskies cruising that morning,” he told Outdoor Life. “I got to a spot where a long, deep eddy of water came off a fast-water stretch and started casting a Hell Hound, hard-plastic glide bait.”

