I get a kick out of surveys like this when I see them online. They always make me wonder where the question originated from or why anyone thought it was important to find out the answer. Today's random survey and data to support it comes in the form of finding out how much weight people in each state would be willing to gain in order to keep drinking alcohol. In other words, would you keep drinking if you knew you would gain 5 lbs? What about ten? Fifteen? Where would you draw the line for weight gain before you decided that you would give it up? And where do you think Montana ranked when compared to the rest of the states?

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO