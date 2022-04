Click here to read the full article. The Courtship is ending its date with NBC. The reality dating format has been pulled from the NBC lineup and moved to USA Network. The news comes as the series struggled to find an audience on linear television with its premiere scoring a 0.2 and 0.92M viewers with its second episode dropping to a 0.1 with 0.59M viewers. It was in a tough Sunday slot without much lead-in and the hope is that pairing it behind Temptation Island on USA Network will drive more reality TV eyeballs to the series. The series, which was formerly known...

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO