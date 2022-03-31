Bulls vs. Clippers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Thursday
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls (44-32) are coming off a 107-94 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, led by DeMar DeRozan’s 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.
The Clippers (37-39) are coming off a 121-115 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, as Paul George made his return to the lineup to help the Clippers outscore the Jazz 39-21 in the fourth quarter for a comeback win.
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Thursday, March 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBCS Chicago
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
- F Alex Caruso
- F DeMar DeRozan
- C Nikola Vucevic
- G Zach LaVine
- G Ayo Dosunmu
Los Angeles Clippers
- F Marcus Morris
- F Nicolas Batum
- C Ivica Zubac
- G Paul George
- G Reggie Jackson
