ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Clippers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Thursday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIOcd_0evODSZh00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (44-32) are coming off a 107-94 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, led by DeMar DeRozan’s 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Clippers (37-39) are coming off a 121-115 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, as Paul George made his return to the lineup to help the Clippers outscore the Jazz 39-21 in the fourth quarter for a comeback win.

List

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Thursday, March 31
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • F Alex Caruso
  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • C Nikola Vucevic
  • G Zach LaVine
  • G Ayo Dosunmu

Los Angeles Clippers

  • F Marcus Morris
  • F Nicolas Batum
  • C Ivica Zubac
  • G Paul George
  • G Reggie Jackson

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

LeBron James Says He’s Done For Season: Fans React

In a stunning turn of events, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he is going to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. “I’m out for the season officially,” LeBron wrote, adding a facepalm emoji. “See y’all in the fall.”. As with most things...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Paul George
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash drops truth bombs on Nets’ Ben Simmons situation

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a playoff run without one of its primary stars. Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be ready, Ben Simmons won’t be. Although trading James Harden seemed to be the Nets’ only real choice, trading for Simmons proved to be costly. Durant, in an MVP-caliber season, will likely be heading home early because of the team’s inability to remain high in the standings.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shorthanded Thunder run past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These are the Hogs to declare early for NBA last 10 years and how they’ve done

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae unsurprisingly announced his intention to enter the NBA draft on Sunday, becoming the third player recruited by coach Eric Musselman in the coach’s three years at Arkansas to leave early. Notae is not projected to picked, but could join the G League and play professionally in Europe. During the last 10 seasons of Arkansas basketball, nine Razorbacks basketball players have decided to leave college early for a shot at the pros. Their success at the NBA level has varied, though all have played pro ball at some level for number of years after leaving the Hogs. Notae may...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels in the Pros: Justin Jackson has huge night in season finale

Former North Carolina standout Justin Jackson had a huge night on Saturday for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. Jackson erupted for 39 points on 13-of-19 from the field and 6-of-8 from three. He added 10 rebounds and two assists in a 106-99 win over the Austin Spurs. On the season, Jackson is averaging 22.6 points per game on 36.9 percent shooting from three and 6.6 rebounds per game. You can’t give Justin Jackson an inch of space! If you do, this will happen…. pic.twitter.com/MzLqB3pGK5 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 3, 2022 Jackson has spent most of his 2021-22 season in the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy