It’s a Party and It’s Coming Back To Downtown Yakima

I used to belong to a fun group of compadres that would go to visit a different dive bar every Friday. We went to dives up and down Yakima and the Lower Valley. It was so much fun. One of my favorites was a bar we went to in Wapato. I couldn't even tell you the name of the bar because it was so long ago, but I remember there was a conversation about whether we could use food stamps at the bar (NO, obviously) and that lead to another conversation about something else that gave me some of the best belly laughs I think I've ever had. It could have been the couple of beers I consumed with lunch, but that's neither here nor there because I just remember how much fun I had that day! This was a time before some of us had kids and a lot of time on our hands to enjoy a leisurely lunch. Those days are long gone but every now and then I get an itch to visit some of those grand dive bars and reminisce about the good old days (of the mid-2000s).

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO