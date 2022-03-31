ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

It’s a Party and It’s Coming Back To Downtown Yakima

By Lance Tormey
 1 day ago
The party returns to Downtown Yakima this summer with the return of the annual Roots & Vines Festival, and the weekly summer concert series Downtown Summer Nights. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled both the events over the last two years but things have changed and it's time to get back to...

Comments / 0

