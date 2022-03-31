NBA Twitter reacts to LaMelo's career-high 15 assists vs. Knicks

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the New York Knicks on the road, 125-114, as the Hornets clinched their spot in the play-in tournament.

LaMelo Ball hit a personal milestone during Wednesday’s victory as he dished out a career-high 15 assists along with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

The Hornets were led by Miles Bridges, who finished with a game-high 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 11-of-15 shooting and a perfect 4-of-4 from downtown.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21 points off the bench on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

