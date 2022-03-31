Bulls vs. Clippers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBCS Chicago.

The Bulls (44-32) are coming off a 107-94 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, led by DeMar DeRozan’s 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Clippers (37-39) are coming off a 121-115 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, as Paul George made his return to the lineup to help the Clippers outscore the Jazz 39-21 in the fourth quarter for a comeback win.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Bulls -3.5

Money line: Bulls -155 / Knicks +125

Over-under: 221.5

Advice and prediction

Thursday night’s game is very important for the Bulls being that if they lose, they’ll fall to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Look for Chicago to get the much-needed victory. Take Chicago with the points and hit the over.

Prediction: Bulls 114, Clippers 110

