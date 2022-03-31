ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho is going all-in on cloud seeding. Here’s why

By Chuck Thompson
Columbia Insight
Columbia Insight
 2 days ago

As drought conditions worsen, the state’s legislature is betting that an old technology will be able to turn some new tricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zbyhm_0evOB33H00

Wishing on a cloud: Pilots from North Dakota-based Weather Modification, Inc. prepare a cloud-seeding aircraft with seeding flares. Photo: Derek Blestrud/Idaho Power

By Jordan Rane, March 31, 2022. “If you don’t like the weather in Idaho, just wait a minute and it’ll change.” Cue droll rim shot.

That’s the opening line of a four-minute promotional video called Harvesting the Storm produced in 2012 for electric utility Idaho Power.

With images of clouds sailing over sun-splashed mountains and a dated synthesizer score, the video starts off like a 1980s high school science-class film.

Rather than shutting eyes, however, the narrator’s next line opens them: “Only Mother Nature can change the weather—but we can modify it a bit through cloud seeding.”

Stimulating precipitation (snowflakes) by introducing a foreign substance (silver iodide) into clouds to (as Idaho Power’s video benignly puts it) “give Mother Nature a little boost” may sound like the latest advance in humankind’s eternal quest to control its environment. In fact, it’s been going on since the Truman administration.

MORE: So long, skiing? Study says Cascades could have no snowpack in 50 years

More than 50 countries currently have active cloud-seeding programs, according to the World Meteorological Association, coaxing a range of weather modifications from suppressing fog, frost, hail and heat to stimulating rain and snow.

In Idaho and other western states, such as Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, operational winter cloud-seeding programs aimed at amping snowfall (and spring melt) have been active for decades.

But recent state legislation supporting its use means you’ve probably been hearing more about cloud seeding lately than ever before.

With much of the West and practically all of Idaho facing severe drought, cloud seeding is “undergoing a small renaissance,” according to the Washington Post .

Legislative action

Idaho Power operates 26 cloud-seeding generators and serves more than half a million customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The utility says its cloud-seeding program produces a million acre-feet of water annually, or enough energy to supply nearly 60,000 homes .

Its argument has been convincing in many quarters.

Passed by the Idaho State Legislature and signed into law in 2021, House Bill 266 promotes more cloud-seeding opportunities as a “unique and innovative opportunity to augment and sustain the water resources of the state.”

“Cloud seeding is in the public interest,” states the bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcfLC_0evOB33H00

Back on earth: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said 2021 “could be the worst drought year on record.” Over 90% of the state experienced extreme or exceptional drought. Photo: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Although it doesn’t attach funding to cloud-seeding programs, the law does call for the expansion of programs, saying, “State funds may be used or expended on cloud seeding programs.”

The law is the broadest recent example of gathering support for increasing cloud-seeding efforts in the drought-stricken Columbia River Basin.

While it attracts questions about its efficacy (see below, “Does cloud seeding work?”), Idaho’s cloud-seeding “renaissance” appears to be bolstered by new numbers. In a good year, says the Idaho Water Resource Board, cloud-seeded basins have seen water increases as high as 15% .

Programs in other Western states suggest a regional trend. These include a joint effort to install ground-based, cloud-seeding generators in Wyoming-Colorado’s vast North Platte River Basin, where dual cloud-seeding programs have been undertaken over the last two winters by aircraft.

“I definitely think it’s one of those things that we can’t ignore, as far as drought mitigation,” Wyoming’s cloud-seeding program manager Julie Gondzar recently told the Idaho Statesman , while saying that cloud seeding, at its best, increases snowpack over time “slowly and incrementally.”

‘Teaching clouds’ to make snow

Cloud seeding’s origins date to 1946 when scientists discovered that injecting tiny particles of silver iodide into clouds could create additional precipitation.

Clouds that contain large quantities of “super-cooled” water that exist in a liquid state slightly below the freezing point are cold enough to produce snow.

If they don’t, explains Idaho Power’s senior atmospheric scientist Derek Blestrud, it’s because they’re lacking the nuclei to crystallize.

“For a snowflake to happen, crystals have to form around something,” says Blestrud (in the aforementioned video). “Otherwise most winter storms are inefficient, with water vapor transitioning downwind and not producing snowfall on the ground. So we add silver iodide to teach the cloud how to form snow.”

In seeded clouds, the inorganic chemical compound provides nuclei—tiny cores—on which water can condense to form water droplets or ice crystals.

The result: snowfall in as few as 20 minutes after silver iodide is released into the clouds.

How clouds are seeded

How does the silver iodide get into clouds? There are two primary methods.

Idaho Power propels its snow-making agent into the sky in winter and spring from ground-based towers erected in the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278pb2_0evOB33H00

Stormbringer: Brandal Glenn of Idaho Power explains how a two-person crew can set up a remote, free-standing cloud-seeding tower in two to three hours. Screen grab: Harvesting the Storm /Idaho Power

The utility also releases flares from small aircraft. These flares send plumes of silver iodide above cloud cover, coaxing additional snowfall over the mountains.

In spring, the boosted snowmelt can irrigate fields and replenish reservoirs behind hydroelectric dams, eventually generating additional megawatt hours of hydropower.

The Idaho Water Resource Board provides funding for state water projects, including Idaho Power’s cloud-seeding programs in the Boise, Wood and Upper Snake River basins.

It’s considering more cloud-seeding projects for the southeastern part of the state.

Is cloud seeding safe?

Safety is one of the first things people ask about cloud seeding.

Scientists and other experts tend to brush aside the concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Of4hP_0evOB33H00

Pump It Up: Cloud-seeding machine. Photo: DRI Science

“It’s a common misconception that silver iodide is harmful,” says Sarah Tessendorf, a cloud physicist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in a recent Washington Post article. “Silver iodide occurs naturally and cloud seeding injects amounts smaller than we can detect. … Snow and water sampling shows that silver from cloud seeding is well below other sources like natural mineral dusts and very far below EPA regulations.”

According to Encyclopedia.com , in cloud-seeding operations “only small amounts of silver iodide are released into the atmosphere. That which does fall to earth does not dissolve in water and so is unlikely to enter a community water supply. Tests have shown that the concentration of silver iodide in rainwater is far below the 50 micrograms per liter that has been deemed safe by the U.S. Public Health Service.”

However, not all scientists agree cloud seeding is harmless.

A 2016 study published by the National Library of Medicin e found “cloud seeding may moderately affect biota living in both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems if cloud seeding is repeatedly applied in a specific area and large amounts of seeding materials accumulate in the environment.”

“The silver ion is among the most toxic of heavy metal ions, particularly to microorganisms and to fish,” according to research first published in 1970 in the journal Water Resources Research . “The ease with which (it) forms insoluble compounds, however, reduces its importance as an environmental contaminant.”

The National Library of Medicine rates silver iodide as an environmental hazard , calling it “very toxic to aquatic life.”

Does cloud seeding work?

This is where cloud seeding becomes more controversial.

Cloud seeding was developed in the 1940s by an American chemist named Vincent Schaefer while working at the General Electric Research Laboratory in Schenectady, New York.

In his first experiments , Schaefer dropped crushed dry ice from an airplane into cloud formations. He reported success, with rain or snowstorms resulting from this seeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYjKW_0evOB33H00

Work in progress: Silver iodide particles are distributed on clouds through aircraft or from ground-based generators to produce artificial rain. Illustration: Wikimedia Commons

Throughout the rest of the 20 th century scientists attempted to validate and improve upon Schaefer’s work, with mixed results. In the late 1970s, the United States invested more than $20 million a year in weather-modification research, but by 2003 it was spending less than $500,000 annually.

In 2003, the National Academy of Sciences issued a report stating that no reliable scientific evidence existed to suggest cloud seeding produced more rain or snow than would naturally occur.

“There is ample evidence that ‘seeding’ a cloud with a chemical agent—such as silver iodide, which could form ice crystals that may fall as rain—can modify the cloud’s development and precipitation,” wrote The National Academies of Sciences in 2003. “However, scientists are still unable to confirm that these induced changes result in verifiable, repeatable changes in rainfall, hail fall and snowfall on the ground.”

As drought in the West becomes increasingly dire, however, community and state leaders are becoming more desperate for solutions.

Proponents of cloud seeding say the problem isn’t necessarily that cloud seeding doesn’t work. Simply that it’s difficult to prove that it does.

One of the toughest things to divine is how much precipitation a cloud might have dropped naturally prior to being seeded. There’s simply no way to know that.

Tempered optimism

“We’re using new models to evaluate the impact of cloud seeding, and we have observed direct evidence of the pattern of snow produced by cloud seeding—but we still have more questions,” says Tessendorf of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, adding that most statistical programs comparing the amount of precipitation from randomly seeded clouds to unseeded ones have failed to meet statistical significance. “The signal from cloud seeding is often very small and within the range of natural variability.”

“We can add snowpack to equip our reservoirs for a drought and build supply for when we need it,” says Idaho Power’s Blestrud with the same measured optimism, “but we cannot use cloud seeding to fix a drought.”

Get new Columbia Insight stories every week— free here .

The language in Idaho House Bill 266 echoes that mix of optimism and equivocation.

“Data accumulated and analysis undertaken demonstrates that cloud seeding has resulted in an annual increase in water supplies in the basins in which it has been performed,” states the bill. Then comes the caveat: “Additional research and analysis is necessary to determine the precise nature and extent of those increases.”

Don’t like the results of cloud seeding? Wait a few minutes its advocates seem to be saying. Something is bound to change.

Columbia Insight contributing editor Jordan Rane is an award-winning journalist whose work has appeared in CNN.com, Outside , Men’s Journal and the Los Angeles Times .

Appreciate this story? Environmental journalism can’t survive without you. Support Columbia Insight here .

The post Idaho is going all-in on cloud seeding. Here’s why appeared first on Columbia Insight .

Idaho is going all-in on cloud seeding. Here’s why was first posted on March 31, 2022 at 7:26 am.
©2022 " Columbia Insight ". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
State
Utah State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
98.3 The Snake

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Year#Cloud Seeding#Hydroelectric Power#Electric Power#Idaho Power#Cascades
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
Columbia Insight

Columbia Insight

Hood River, OR
506
Followers
200
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia Insight is a 501c3 organization based in the Columbia River Gorge. We are an online, nonprofit publication and a regional news source for communities throughout the Columbia River Basin. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and foster a sense of community around environmental issues affecting the Basin by publishing original, fair and balanced journalism that tells the untold stories of the region.

 https://columbiainsight.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy