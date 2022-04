Jeanne Daly held up a plume of fake peacock feathers on the sunny, brisk day that brought out hundreds of Saint Peter's University men's basketball fans to celebrate the school's Cinderella run in the NCAA playoff tournament. "You couldn’t stop me from being out here," Daly said in reference to what earlier had looked like approaching rain. "It’s such a glorious day for the Saint Peter’s Peacocks." ...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO