Now that it’s official and Shaheen Holloway is coming home to coach at his alma mater Seton Hall, there is a ton of excitement surrounding the program. And why shouldn’t there be? Holloway is coming off leading Saint Peter’s on a captivating run to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament in which he coached his team to wins over Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue before bowing out on Sunday to North Carolina.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO