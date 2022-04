We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Target introduced their organizing line, Brightroom back in January 2022, which is dedicated to making well-designed storage and organization easy and affordable for all. With its versatile designs and range of aesthetics, the collection meets all organizing needs regardless of the space it's intended for. Whether it be stackable storage bins for tight spaces that need to be built vertically or garment racks to arrange clothes, Brightroom has a solution for all challenges.

