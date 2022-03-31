Missing 15-Year-Old Eloa de Oliveira Located Safe After Nearly Two Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) – Police have located 15-year-old Eloa de Oliveira safe after she was missing for nearly two weeks.

de Oliveira had last been seen March 18 at Concord-Carlisle High School.

State Police had previously asked the public for help finding her.

de Oliveira was located by Fall River Police.

“Our law enforcement partners were crucial to this search effort, and I want to express the gratitude of the Carlisle Police Department,” Police Chief John Fisher said. “I also want to thank all of the community members, people across the Commonwealth, and media outlets who assisted our search. This was a true team effort, and it led to a member of our community being located.”