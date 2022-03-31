ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Missing 15-Year-Old Eloa de Oliveira Located Safe After Nearly Two Weeks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABNwP_0evO7N9Z00

BOSTON (CBS) – Police have located 15-year-old Eloa de Oliveira safe after she was missing for nearly two weeks.

de Oliveira had last been seen March 18 at Concord-Carlisle High School.

State Police had previously asked the public for help finding her.

de Oliveira was located by Fall River Police.

“Our law enforcement partners were crucial to this search effort, and I want to express the gratitude of the Carlisle Police Department,” Police Chief John Fisher said. “I also want to thank all of the community members, people across the Commonwealth, and media outlets who assisted our search. This was a true team effort, and it led to a member of our community being located.”

Comments / 1

CBS Boston
CBS Boston

48K+

Followers

23K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fisher
WSBS

Police Officer Strangled In Violent Altercation At Stop & Shop

Man oh man, how times have changed. Nowadays, you're taking your life into your hands just by shopping at your neighborhood grocery store. You would certainly not expect a violent dust-up to take place between two men but that's exactly what happened this past Saturday morning at a popular supermarket.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Ledger-Enquirer

1-year-old reported missing after abduction is found safe, Georgia cops say

A 1-year-old girl reported missing after she was feared abducted has been found safe, Georgia officials said. An Amber Alert had been issued for Cali McClean, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. At the time, officials believed she was in a car with her accused abductor. The girl disappeared...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy