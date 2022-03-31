Jenna Jameson Theorizes Oscars Slap Was 'Staged' to Push Alopecia Drugs
There is no evidence to suggest that Pfizer had any link to the incident that took place on the night of the awards...www.newsweek.com
There is no evidence to suggest that Pfizer had any link to the incident that took place on the night of the awards...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2