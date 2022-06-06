ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Best laptop deals in the UK for June 2022: Get top discounts on big-name brands

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdCaX_0evO75Lk00

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.

The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models.

It’s also important to know how to spot a good budget option. Chromebooks, for instance, started out life as cheap, less-powerful alternatives to traditional laptops, but some have developed into genuine rivals to Windows and Apple products.

The price has remained impressively low for many Chromebooks , meaning they’re a solid choice for most people’s personal and professional lives.

So, which laptop should you buy? From lightweight notebooks to the two-in-one Swiss army knives of the market, to dedicated gaming setups, we’ve scoured the internet for the best laptop deals the UK has to offer.

Read more:

The best laptop deals for June 2022 in the UK are:

Best Windows laptop deals in June 2022:

Acer nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7: Was £1,099.97, now £899.97, Box.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSOHA_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 15.6in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
  • Memory (RAM): 16GB

Electronics retailer, Box, is offering £200 off the AMD-powered Acer nitro 5. The laptop packs the Nividia RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of memory. With those kinds of specs you’ll have more than enough power for today’s latest games, and that cinematic, 144Hz, 15.6in screen means you won’t miss your desktop display back home. Although this particular model didn’t feature, we had a number of Acer laptops in our recent best gaming laptops round-up.

Buy now

Lenovo yoga slim 7: Was £849.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seDrX_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 13.3in, 2560 x 1440p
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

The yoga slim 7 is a petite 13in laptop with outsized performance under the hood. In our full review of the Lenovo yoga slim 7 our reviewer was impressed. “This budget-friendly ultrabook is as fast as rival laptops costing a couple of hundred pounds more, keeping pace with the similarly specced Dell XPS 13 without bruising your bank account too much.” With £250 off the top it’s an even more enticing prospect.

Buy now

Huawei matebook 14s: Was £1,299, now £899, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYglH_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 14.2in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 1TB
  • Processor: Intel core i7
  • Memory (RAM): 16GB

At Currys there’s £400 off one of the best laptops Huawei makes. The matebook 14s is a powerful all-rounder backed up by Intel Evo credentials, meaning it boots up from sleep mode in fractions of a second and sports an all-day battery life. It also looks the part: slim and stylish, with a hint of the MacBook air (£1,119.97, Amazon.co.uk ) about it.

In our Huawei matebook 14s review , our tester was impressed. “The matebook 14s evo is the smartest-looking device Huawei has ever made,” they said. “This laptop’s standout feature is the display. It has a crisp 2520 x 1680p touchscreen with 100 per cent sRGB coverage, meaning colours are rich, accurate and dynamic.”

Buy now

Lenovo yoga 7i: Was £899.97, now £699.97, Box.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9uFV_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 14in, 1920 x 1080p
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 256GB
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s £200 off the excellent Lenovo yoga 7i at Box . We featured the slim version of this laptop in our round-up of the best laptops of 2022 , where we described it as “a premium Windows ultrabook at a less than premium price. An unfussy workhorse of a laptop.”

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £399.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUcs3_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 15.6in, 1920 x 1080p
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 128GB
  • Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 6805
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

Asus makes excellent entry-level laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks. It would make the ideal companion device for students or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for bashing through emails on the train.

Buy now

Dell inspiron 15 3000: Was £429, now £379, Dell.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkM83_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 15.6in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 128GB
  • Processor: Intel Silver N5030
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

The inspiron is the most affordable laptop Dell makes, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a decent model for everyday use. The 3000 offers great mid-range performance, has a large 15.6in screen and doesn’t compromise on build quality. On clearance at Dell for £379, this is a great deal.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad duet Chromebook: Was £279.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23m3Ae_0evO75Lk00

Best: Chromebook deal

  • Screen size: 10.1in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P60T
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

A very affordable 2-in-1 from Lenovo, the ideapad duet is a zippy little Chromebook-come-tablet that doubles as a laptop thanks to its included magnetic keyboard cover and stand. The crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution screen is pretty much unheard of at this price, and is excellent for getting some work done while on the go or watching Netflix shows while you commute. We chose the Lenovo ideapad duet as our best buy in our list of the best Lenovo laptops , where our reviewer described it as “a quick, sleek and versatile piece of kit.”

Buy now

Asus Chromebook CX1100 11.6in laptop: Was £229.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VemNv_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 11.6in
  • Operating system: ChromeOS
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Processor: Intel Celeron
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

A Chromebook with oodles of internal storage and a full HD touchscreen, this portable 11.6in laptop is ideal for business travellers who want to take their music, film and movies with them on planes, trains and anywhere else that a reliable internet connection might not be available. Because it runs on Google’s own mobile-friendly operating system, it’s energy efficient, has an all-day battery life and recharges quickly.

Buy now

Best Apple laptop deals in June 2022

Apple Macbook air, 2020: Was £999, now £919.97, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGZuf_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: macOS Big Sur
  • Storage capacity: 256GB
  • Processor: Apple M1
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

It’s 18 months old now, but Apple’s latest Macbook air still has a lot going for it, especially when it comes to the speedy M1 processor and a battery life of up to 18 hours. This deal is specifically for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and finished in gold.The laptop is said to be up to 3.5 times faster than its predecessor, while the lack of a fan means it runs silently. There’s also a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the laptop and making online purchases using Apple Pay.

Buy now

Apple Macbook pro, 2021, 14in: Was £1,899, now £1,763, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbEF8_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 14in
  • Operating system: macOS Big Sur
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Apple M1 pro
  • Memory (RAM): 16GB

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the new 14in Macbook pro from Apple. This laptop is powered by the company’s equally new M1 pro processor, which in this example has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop is finished in space grey, has a claimed battery life of up to 21 hours, and features a number of ports, including HDMI, USB-C and an SD card slot.

Buy now

Apple Macbook pro, 2020, 13.3in: Was £1,299, now £1,149, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7hbH_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: macOS Big Sur
  • Storage capacity: 256GB
  • Processor: Apple M1
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

Much like the 2020 Macbook air, the 13.3in pro is powered by Apple’s own M1 chip. It also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but a longer battery life, at a claimed 20 hours, and a fan that kicks in to keep things cool when the laptop is being worked especially hard. This particular model is offered in space grey or silver grey.

Buy now

Want to know which laptop to buy? Check out our list of the best laptops in 2022

