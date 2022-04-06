ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best laptop deals in the UK for April 2022: Get top discounts on big-name brands

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdCaX_0evO75Lk00

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.

The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models.

It’s also important to know how to spot a good budget option. Chromebooks, for instance, started out life as cheap, less-powerful alternatives to traditional laptops, but some have developed into genuine rivals to Windows and Apple products.

The price has remained impressively low for many Chromebooks , meaning they’re a solid choice for most people’s personal and professional lives.

So, which laptop should you buy? From lightweight notebooks to the two-in-one Swiss army knives of the market, to dedicated gaming setups, we’ve scoured the internet for the best laptop deals the UK has to offer.

Read more:

The best laptop deals for April 2022 in the UK are:

  • Dell XPS 13: Was £899, now £799, Dell.com
  • Dell inspiron 15 3000: Was £429, now £369, Dell.com
  • Microsoft Surface pro 8: Was £1,159, now £1,049, Very.co.uk
  • HP pavilion 14-dv0626sa 14in laptop: Was £479, now £399, Currys.co.uk
  • Lenovo ideapad duet Chromebook: Was £279.99, now £232.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Asus Chromebook flip C214MA 11.6in laptop: Was £249.99, now £220, Amazon.co.uk
  • Razer blade 13 gaming laptop: Was £1,899.97, now £999.97, Box.co.uk
  • Apple MacBook air, 2020: Was £999, now £887, Amazon.co.uk
  • Apple Macbook pro, 2021, 16in: Was £2,399, now £2,129.97, Amazon.co.uk
  • Apple Macbook pro, 2020, 13in: Was £1,299, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

Best Windows laptop deals in April 2022:

Dell XPS 13: Was £899, now £799, Dell.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8r0u_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 13.3in, 3850 x 2160p
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Intel 11th gen Core i7-1165G7
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

Right now there’s £50 off the superfast Dell XPS 13 when bought directly from Dell’s official store. The latest 2021 model is a compact and powerful Windows machine to rival the MacBook, and improves on battery efficiency and processor speeds. The 13in device is one of the best productivity laptops you can buy, with a sleek, lightweight design and a cinematic 4K display that puts rivals to shame.

Buy now

Dell inspiron 15 3000: Was £429, now £369, Dell.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkM83_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 15.6in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 128GB
  • Processor: Intel Silver N5030
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

The inspiron is the most affordable laptop Dell makes, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a decent model for everyday use. The 3000 offers great mid-range performance, has a large 15.6in screen and doesn’t compromise on build quality. On clearance at Dell for £349, this is a great deal.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface pro 8: Was £1,159, now £1,049, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFjIB_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 13in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 128GB
  • Processor: Intel core i5-1135G7
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

Okay, so technically this is a tablet and not a laptop, but it does come with a type cover. The Surface pro 8 is one of the best portable Windows devices you can get. It’s compatible with all of your Windows apps and programs, making it more useful for everyday business than an iPad. And at 13in, it’s slightly bigger than its predecessor – the Surface pro 7.

Buy now

HP pavilion 14-dv0626sa 14in laptop: Was £479, now £399, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIlpG_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 14in, 1920 x 1080
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 256GB
  • Processor: Intel Core i-1115G
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

This slim, mid-range laptop was already great value before Currys knocked another £80 off the price. The HP Pavilion 14 is a fantastic all-rounder for everyday tasks, with a keyboard that’s comfortable to use for long periods and superior built-in audio from Bang & Olufsen.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad duet Chromebook: Was £279.99, now £232.95, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23m3Ae_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 10.1in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P60T
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

A very affordable 2-in- from Lenovo, the ideapad duet is a zippy little Chromebook-come-tablet that doubles as a laptop thanks to its included magnetic keyboard cover and stand. The crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution screen is pretty much unheard of at this price, and is excellent for getting some work done while on the go or watching Netflix shows while you commute. We chose the Lenovo ideapad duet as our best buy in our list of the best Lenovo laptops , where our reviewer described it as “a quick, sleek and versatile piece of kit.”

Buy now

Asus Chromebook flip C214MA 11.6in: Was £249.99, now £220, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIw5l_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 11.6in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 32GB
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

The Asus flip C214MA is ideal for students. A slim and stylish laptop running Google’s own operating system, it can be seamlessly converted into a tablet thanks to a 360-degree hinge. Because it’s a Chromebook you can’t install Windows or Mac OS software, but if you just need a browser-style Android device to work on and easily carry around with you, the C214MA is unbeatable at this price.

Buy now

Razer blade 13 gaming laptop: Was £1,899.97, now £999.97, Box.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47v2Js_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7 / Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti
  • Memory (RAM): 16GB

A blisteringly fast gaming laptop that delivers desktop-grade performance, the Razer blade 13 currently has an eye-catching £900 off the cheapest model. Even this base setup from early 2021 will happily run every new PC game with the graphics settings dialled way up and – unlike so many gaming laptops that resemble Fisher Price toys – the Razer blade 13 has a subtle, minimalist design you could take into important business meetings.

Buy now

Best Apple laptop deals in April 2022

Apple Macbook air, 2020: Was £999, now £887, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGZuf_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: macOS Big Sur
  • Storage capacity: 256GB
  • Processor: Apple M1
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

It’s 18 months old now, but Apple’s latest Macbook air still has a lot going for it, especially when it comes to the speedy M1 processor and a battery life of up to 18 hours. This deal is specifically for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and finished in space grey. The laptop is said to be up to 3.5 times faster than its predecessor, while the lack of a fan means it runs silently. There’s also a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the laptop and making online purchases using Apple Pay.

Buy now

Apple Macbook pro, 2021, 16in: Was £2,399, now £2,129.97, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbEF8_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 16in
  • Operating system: macOS Big Sur
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Apple M1 pro
  • Memory (RAM): 16GB

This is one of the first discounts we’ve seen for the new 16in Macbook pro from Apple. This laptop is powered by the company’s equally new M1 pro processor, which in this example has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop is finished in space grey, has a claimed battery life of up to 21 hours, and features a number of ports, including HDMI, USB-C and an SD card slot.

Buy now

Apple Macbook pro, 2020, 13in: Was £1,299, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7hbH_0evO75Lk00
  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: macOS Big Sur
  • Storage capacity: 256GB
  • Processor: Apple M1
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

Much like the 2002 Macbook air, the 13-in pro is powered by Apple’s own M1 chip. It also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but a longer battery life, at a claimed 20 hours, and a fan that kicks in to keep things cool when the laptop is being worked especially hard. This particularly model is offered in space grey and represents a saving of £150 over the list price.

Buy now

Want to know which laptop to buy? Check out our list of the best laptops in 2022

