Cops 'Forced To Shoot And Kill' Dog Standing Over Dead Woman

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Police said the woman appeared to have been killed by her own dog, but that an autopsy would be carried...

Comments / 5

AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
1d ago

No, you were not forced to do that. Since woman was already deceased, and even if not, you could have used a tranquilizer gun🤬

Reply
8
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

