A Pennsylvania woman— who was found dead in a basement— was struggling with the loss of her partner while battling drug addiction, according to her social media. Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO