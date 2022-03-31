ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senators scramble for COVID-19 aid deal

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is amping up pressure on Congress to authorize stalled COVID-19 aid as senators are scrambling to reach a deal before the April 9 congressional recess. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, met with a larger group on March...

Rashid the Great
1d ago

The Covid-19 virus doesn't care if humans don't believe it is real. As long as there are people that reject science and common sense, the virus will stay circulating and mutating.

