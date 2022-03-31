Police: Mother of child shot in alleged road rage incident arrested, charged with endangering a child

Dallas Police announced Thursday they have made an arrest connected to the recent shooting death of a three-year-old.

Dallas Police have arrested 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington on outstanding warrants and transported her to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed regarding the death of a three-year-old on March 28th.

Police say the mother drove her three-year-old son to Medical City Dallas with a gunshot wound to his head on Monday morning. He died a short time later. At the time, the mother claimed her child was the victim of a road-rage shooting. She even gave police a description of the man she claimed shot him as well as the vehicle he was driving.

On Thursday, Washington declined to speak further to detectives about the incident and was transported to the Dallas County Jail for outstanding warrants for speeding and failing to use a car seat.

Washington was also charged with Endangering a Child, due to the fact a weapon was accessible to a child.

KRLD has learned that CPS has been given temporary custody of her other children, ages 2, 4, 7, and 9. They are staying with a relative.

