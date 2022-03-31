Parks and Recreation Seeks Volunteers to Coach Youth Football

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department needs volunteers to serve as head and assistance coaches for R.E.D. Zone, a multi-city youth tackle football league for children ages 7-12. To volunteer, sign up online.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and must undergo a background check. Coaches must be able to attend practices and games with their team. The time commitment is about 12 hours per week.

R.E.D. Zone follows national best practices in coaching for player safety, practice planning, and player movements. Every coach will get the USA Football Heads Up Football training, which covers issues such as concussion recognition and response, heat and hydration preparedness, proper equipment fitting, and communication skills.

For more information about youth football, contact Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955.