New Springfield, OH

ONLINE: Complete Detroit engine, machinists tools, air compressor, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFEATURING: Complete Detroit Engine. Badland 12,000# Winch. Machinists and Woodworking Tools. Tool Cabinets. Hendey Metal Lathe. Shop Equipment. Vintage and Reproduction Tractor Manuals. Vertical Air Compressor. New Chains. Office Equipment....

Farm and Dairy

ONLINE consignments, tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, lawn & garden, and misc.

PREVIEW: WEDNESDAY – MARCH 30, 2022 – 4:00-5:00 P.M. PICKUP: SATURDAY – APRIL 2, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Selling for the Budd R. Lees Estate, Medina Co. Probate case #2022 01 ES 000006: 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4/2+2 Chassis #18253. This Ferrari has been stored for some time and shows some deterioration as a result. It is a right hand drive and has a 4.4 ltr, 12 cylinder engine with six weber carburetors. It has a 5 speed manual transmission. The interior is in poor condition but is leather. The paint is oxidized and bubbled on the trunk lid. The car does have the correct wheels. There is no tool kit. – 1972 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow #SRA12784. This car is coming out of storage and has not been driven for some time. The paint is oxidized but the interior leather is in good condition, with the exception of the driver’s seat. The interior wood is badly delaminated. – 1968 MGB GT. This car has not been driven in some time. It has the 4-cylinder engine and manual transmission. The interior is in very poor condition and the paint is also poor. The engine seems to be unstuck. – Early 1947 Bentley. This car may be a type R. The body work has been started on the back 1/3 but the lower portion of all body panels is rusted. – 1939 Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet. This is a rolling project. Some body parts are inside the vehicle. Completeness is uncertain. The transmission shows the number 7097 and type AK4520.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Tools, furniture, collectibles, and misc.

ONLINE AUCTIONS 123 KLEBER AVENUE, AUSTINTOWN, OH 44515 AUCTION ENDS: MONDAY, MARCH 21, 2022 AT NOON TOOLS. QUALITY FURNITURE & COLLECTIBLES. HOUSEHOLD. MONKEY RELATED DÉCOR. QUALITY CLOTHING. JEWELRY. GOLF CLUBS & SPORTS EQUIPMENT. YSU MEMORABILIA. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 or less lots: Tues, 3/22/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. 6 or more lots: Wed, 3/23/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE tools, antiques, household goods, and misc.

Located at 43087 State Route 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. JVC TV; Jewelry and Coins; Lamps; Glassware and China; Furniture; Yamaha Keyboard; DeWalt Tools; Oak dining chairs; oak curved glass china closet; Troy-Bilt pressure washer; plugs and fishing tackle; Lawn Boy mower; Bosch portable table saw; Echo CS590 chainsaw; Troy-Bilt 3550 watt generator; gas string trimmers and blowers; Blowup water slide; Pfaltzgraff, Cast Iron ware; Gun Cabinet; Bookcase; wash stand; woodshop equipment;
COLUMBIANA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Shop tools, collectible signs, zero turn mower, and misc.

Shop Tools, Collectible Signs, Zero Turn Mowers, New Mowers, Snow Blowers * Lawn and Garden Parts and Pieces, Early Ford Tractor Parts and Pieces, From Former Dealership,. ONILNE BIDDING WILL BE AVAILABLE ON LARGE EQUIPMENT & GOOD RUNNING MOWERS. TRACTORS, SKID LOADER, EXCAVATOR … (1997) John Deere 8300 4WD Tractor...
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Antique machinery and misc.

Selling the items of Wayne Timchuk who was an avid collector of old farm related items. Located North/West of New London, Ohio in Huron County. Call Matt at 419-606-1809 to schedule a time to view. Pick Up will be the weekend of March 26th & 27th. Item quality ranges from restored to parts or scrap value.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Wood foundry molds, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 2 pm. Pickup: By appointment only! Friday, April 1, 2022 from 8:00 to 10:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 2:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Classic cars, cardboard baler, Diebold safe, and misc.

Highest bidder ONLINE ONLY. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: 256 Erie St. South, Massillon, OH 44646. Directions: From US RT-30 & SR-21 head north on SR-21 for 1.7 miles, keep right onto SR-241 toward Oberlin Ave., in 800 feet turn left onto Erie St., go south for .6 miles to auction location. Visit...
MASSILLON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Construction, trucks, tractors, and misc.

CONSTRUCTION EQUIP: 2006 JD 605c crawler Loader, CAH, Air Ride Seat, Pilot Controls, (2511 hrs) (1 OWNER) NICE; 1989 Fiat Allis FL10E Crawler Loader; NH 655E TLB 4 WD Extend Hoe w/ Cab, (3) Buckets ( 5700 hrs); Hyster 50 5000 lb Fork Lift, Pneumatic Tires , Gasoline; IR 160 Air Compressor JD Diesel ( 1495 hrs).
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Consignment auction – Equipment and vehicles, shop, garage and more.

Equipment/vehicles: *New Idea 323 single row corn picker with good paint in working condition;. *New Idea 310 single row corn picker in working condition;. *1985 International w/9 liter IDI motor 2 speed rear end with utility box, air compressor, and crane;. *3 Point Fertilizer Spreader. Shop/Garage Items: table saw 10”...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Spring Classic Cars, and misc.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Lifelong Collection from Cindy Janik and Carl Woodruff 111 Estate Carleton Cadillac Museum cars all of these cars are clean low milage cars, 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham suicide doors 365 Cubic inch motor with 2 Carter carburetors showing 34,734 miles, 1969 Cadillac convertible 11,654 miles, 1967 Cadillac Eldorado 2 door teal hard top 16,473 miles, 1971 Ford Thunderbird 4 door suicide doors V-8 automatic showing actual 8875 miles, 1986 Chevrolet Conversion van odometer showing 74,802 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 5.7 Diesel 4 door showing 10,729 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 4 door gas engine 82 original miles, 1976 Cadillac Fleet wood 4 door 38,529 miles, 1978 Lincoln Continental 4 door showing 97,617, Hood ornaments, Car Manuals & more, other consignors 2006 Ford F 150 ext. cab Triton V-8 automatic 177,808 miles, 1987 Buick Grand National 3.8 Turbo intercooled automatic one owner 15,071 miles all original offered with confirmation from owner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

