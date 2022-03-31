ONLINE: Complete Detroit engine, machinists tools, air compressor, and misc.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Lifelong Collection from Cindy Janik and Carl Woodruff 111 Estate Carleton Cadillac Museum cars all of these cars are clean low milage cars, 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham suicide doors 365 Cubic inch motor with 2 Carter carburetors showing 34,734 miles, 1969 Cadillac convertible 11,654 miles, 1967 Cadillac Eldorado 2 door teal hard top 16,473 miles, 1971 Ford Thunderbird 4 door suicide doors V-8 automatic showing actual 8875 miles, 1986 Chevrolet Conversion van odometer showing 74,802 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 5.7 Diesel 4 door showing 10,729 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 4 door gas engine 82 original miles, 1976 Cadillac Fleet wood 4 door 38,529 miles, 1978 Lincoln Continental 4 door showing 97,617, Hood ornaments, Car Manuals & more, other consignors 2006 Ford F 150 ext. cab Triton V-8 automatic 177,808 miles, 1987 Buick Grand National 3.8 Turbo intercooled automatic one owner 15,071 miles all original offered with confirmation from owner.
