2022 NFL draft: Giants attend Alabama pro day

By Serena Burks
 21 hours ago
It should come as no surprise that the New York Giants sent personnel to the University of Alabama’s 2022 pro day. Nick Saban is one of the winningest head coaches in NCAA history and is known to turn out solid NFL stock each year.

Given the Giants’ need to fill so many gaps, it’s not hard to see why they were there.

The Alabama players on display Wednesday were as follows: EDGE Christopher Allen, CB Jaylen Armour-Davis, WR Slade Bolden, LB Christian Harris, CB Josh Jobe, DL Phidarian Mathis, OT Evan Neal, OL Chris Owens, DT LaBryan Ray, RB Brian Robinson and DB Daniel Wright.

In addition to the Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and at least 15 other teams were in attendance. The Giants were represented by director of college scouting, Chris Pettit.

Saban’s success in developing young players is obvious throughout his career, but certainly during his tenure at Alabama, where he has won six of his seven national titles.

The Giants are undergoing some serious changes this year, and having players who are properly developed and ready to play is important, especially on the defensive side of the ball. And, of course, at right tackle where Evan Neal would be a gem of a pick.

In less than a month, the 2022 NFL draft will commence. There are a handful of pro days left and a lot of boxes left to check before teams can make solid decisions on draft picks.

