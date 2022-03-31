ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

When Poetry And Sculpture Meet In A Live Performance

By Peggy Townsend
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTownsend Atelier is pleased to announce a special performance of original poetry by Chattanooga poets, Moll King, and Erika Roberts. They will be accompanied by sculptor, Maria Willison will do a live portrait sculpture demo. The event is open to the public free of charge but donations of $5...

