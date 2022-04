Brighton failed to score for the sixth time in seven Premier League matches and Neal Maupay missed a penalty as they drew 0-0 with Norwich. Graham Potter's team registered 31 shots on goal but only tested Tim Krul four times - it's the most shots on goal a team has had in one Premier League game this season, along with Manchester City when they beat Leeds 7-0.

