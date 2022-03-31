ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents March Writing Contest Winner

By Chris Wood
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are excited to announce the winner of the March 2022 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest is Daniel Rosas with the submission "The Next Stop". Daniel A.E. Rosas Ocejo is an experienced brand marketer having worked at Fortune 500 companies and global brands ranging from Coca-Cola to Kellogg’s, Johnson & Johnson...

Chattanooga Women's Symposium March 24

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kim Shumpert talks with James about the Chattanooga Women’s Symposium, hosted by Chattanooga Women’s Leadership Institute, is for anyone who wants to learn more about how to activate and retain the social and economic engine that is high-quality female talent on March 24 from 7:30am - 3:30pm at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Writer Kimberly Lee, Driftless Writing Center to host 'Writing Parenthood' workshop

The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by writer and educator Kimberly Lee, on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. The DWC and Lee are also holding a virtual workshop titled “Writing Parenthood” on Saturday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In this generative workshop, Lee will lead participants through mining their parenting experience for writing inspiration, while celebrating the integral role they play in the lives of others. This workshop is open to writers of all levels and will include imaginative prompts, short readings, a discussion of craft, and other exercises that will serve as catalysts for creativity. Participants will learn fresh perspectives and new approaches for developing material on this rich topic, with the option of sharing their work and receiving encouraging feedback. The DWC offers sliding scale tuition, and scholarships are available.
