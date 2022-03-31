Friday: Consignments live Auction Dates: April 8, May 6, June 10, July 8, August 5, September 9, October 7, November 4, and December 9

Load out is set for Wednesday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by appointment. Antiques and collectibles: antique Coca-Cola vending machine, Ertl pedal tractor w/trailer, 3ft. restored pot belly stove, 2ft. restored cook stove, oak ice box, antique record cabinet, antique corn sheller in excellent condition, Danbury mint tractors, mini anvils, many antique bottles from local bottling companies, lots of antique crocks and jugs, McCoy cookie jars, antique electric fans, antique mop bucket, antique butter churns, Wapak Indian head #8 skillet, many antique milk bottles from local dairies, antique Pepsi crates, copper boiler, many primitive items, antique tools, many antique ice tongs, antique vacuum cleaners, WW2 mortar, antique wagon wheel, antique rocking bench, antique Jumbo jar, many antique canning jars, vintage trolling motor, antique hand-crank telephones, lots of model military vehicles, many army model kits, military related items, antique quilts, Lionel Trains and sets, vintage dart boards, and so much more.
