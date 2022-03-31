ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Friday: Consignments live Auction Dates: April 8, May 6, June 10, July 8, August 5, September 9, October 7, November 4, and December 9

Farm and Dairy
 1 day ago

Consignments Accepted Auction Day From 9:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. Auction Begins At 4:00 P.M. Live Auction Dates: April 8, May 6, June...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Just Between Friends consignment sale returns in April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Kids grow up fast, and unfortunately, their clothes don’t grow with them. This spring’s Just Between Friends consignment sale will return to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds between April 28-May 1. The biannual sale gives parents and caretakers a chance to buy or...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Farm and Dairy

Vintage car, dairy advertisement and 3000+ milk bottles, and misc.

For the Raymond Crilley Sr. estate, selling his vintage car, and outstanding collection of vintage 3000+ milk bottles & dairy advertisement. Ray was a collector for many years! All moved to Doug Chesley’s Auction Center, 9530 Route 89 North East, Pa. (15 mi east of Erie, just north of I-86 exit 3).
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Roundup of gardening news for March 31, 2022

Workshops. Learn how to prune apple and peach trees with Mahoning County Ohio State University Extension and White House Fruit Farms, April 9, from noon to 2 p.m. Demonstrations will be done by Eric Barrett, Ohio State Extension educator, and Dave and David Hull from White House Fruit Farms. The...
CANFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, combines, antiques, and misc.

Location: 16576 US Hwy 127, Alvordton, OH 43501 just south of US 20. Note: John has decided to retire from farming. Many pieces bought new. Equipment questions call John at 567-239-9483. Join us live onsite or bid online! Details, photos and online bidding at freyauctions.com. Terms: Pay in full sale day by cash or guaranteed funds. VISA/MC/ AMEX/Discover with 3% fee. 3% Online bidding fee. All items sold as-is, where-is.
ALVORDTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Columbus, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: ’47 Dodge Stake body truck, antiques, farm accessories, and misc.

`47 Dodge Stake Body Truck. Tools. Antiques. Farm Accessories. Assorted Vintage License Plates. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 and less lots: Fri, 4/8/22 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. 6 and more lots: Mon, 4/11/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
CANFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antiques, collectibles, furniture, comic books and related, household, and misc.

Load out is set for Wednesday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by appointment. Antiques and collectibles: antique Coca-Cola vending machine, Ertl pedal tractor w/trailer, 3ft. restored pot belly stove, 2ft. restored cook stove, oak ice box, antique record cabinet, antique corn sheller in excellent condition, Danbury mint tractors, mini anvils, many antique bottles from local bottling companies, lots of antique crocks and jugs, McCoy cookie jars, antique electric fans, antique mop bucket, antique butter churns, Wapak Indian head #8 skillet, many antique milk bottles from local dairies, antique Pepsi crates, copper boiler, many primitive items, antique tools, many antique ice tongs, antique vacuum cleaners, WW2 mortar, antique wagon wheel, antique rocking bench, antique Jumbo jar, many antique canning jars, vintage trolling motor, antique hand-crank telephones, lots of model military vehicles, many army model kits, military related items, antique quilts, Lionel Trains and sets, vintage dart boards, and so much more.
WOOSTER, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, firearms, and misc.

4330 HANSON HILL ROAD (WINDSOR TOWNSHIP ROAD 178) SR 60 NORTH OF BEVERLY 5 MILES THEN LEFT (WEST) ON SR 266 FOR 1.6 MILES, THEN RIGHT ON WINDSOR TWP RD 178 HANSEN HILL ROAD & 1.4 MILES TO AUCTION LOCATION. REAL ESTATE: 23.80 ACRES; WINDSOR TOWNSHIP; MORGAN LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT....
STOCKPORT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Ne
Farm and Dairy

Handyman ranch home on 1.82 acres and misc.

Perry Twp. – Stark Co., OH – Perry Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder. Location: 4727 SURMAY AVE. SW, CANTON, OH 44706 Directions: From I-77 take the Fohl Rd. exit, then go west to Sherman Church Ave., then go north to Richville Dr., then go west to Surmay Ave. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy