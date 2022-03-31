ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 drivers react to the new Las Vegas Grand Prix!

SkySports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news that Las Vegas will...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Las Vegas parties could distract Formula 1 drivers, jokes Lewis Hamilton as new night race unveiled

Lewis Hamilton has warned that drivers could easily be distracted by the ‘hardcore’ party scene in Las Vegas, after the Nevada city was confirmed as the host of the third Formula 1 race in the United States from 2023 onwards. Sin City last hosted an F1 grand prix in the 1980s but will re-join the calendar in November next year, in a night race which will see drivers speeding along its notorious strip at speeds of over 200-miles-per-hour.CEO Stefano Domenicali referred to the event as a ‘spectacular’ step forward for Formula 1, which has seen its American audience surge in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula One to hold night race on Las Vegas strip

Formula One has announced a deal to stage a night race on the famous Las Vegas strip.The Las Vegas Grand Prix, a major coup for the sport’s American owners’ Liberty Media, joins the calendar next season on an expected initial three-year contract.It is anticipated that the race will be staged in the the second half of November, possibly to coincide with Thanksgiving weekend in America, and could start as late as 10pm local time – 6am the following day in the UK.The race will also defer from recent F1 tradition by taking place on a Saturday.The announcement comes as a...
MOTORSPORTS
KTLA

An NBA team for Las Vegas? Seems like a slam dunk

Oak View Group, one of the world’s leading developers of stadiums and arenas, has acquired 25 acres in Las Vegas for a $3-billion sports and entertainment complex. The huge project, located about 10 minutes from the strip, includes a 20,000-seat arena intended to lure a professional basketball team to Sin City. Vegas is already home […]
NBA
SkySports

Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed for Formula 1 calendar in 2023

Formula One will return to Las Vegas next year with the race taking place on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The grand prix will be held on a Saturday night in November, potentially around Thanksgiving, with the track sweeping past some of the city's most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos.
MOTORSPORTS
TheStreet

Wynn Bets Big on the Las Vegas Strip (and Macau)

Different locales call for different strategies in the casino business. When Macau was the buzzing international growth market as recently as 2019, most American casinos sold investors on their plans to expand in China. But a couple of years of pandemic lockdowns, and uncertainty about gambling licenses amid a crackdown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Las Vegas Added To The 2023 F1 Calendar – Las Vegas Grand Prix Confirmed

F1 has now revealed that it will be holding a race in Las Vegas from 2023 confirming the official beginning of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This is the third location to be used by the Formula 1 in the US as the sport becomes more and more popular in the country after the huge […] The post F1 News: Las Vegas Added To The 2023 F1 Calendar – Las Vegas Grand Prix Confirmed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix race plans revealed as Daniel Ricciardo rejected ‘stratospheric’ Red Bull offer

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula One as the teams gear up for next week’s race in Australia. The short interlude has hardly been quiet, though, after F1 chiefs confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule. The race will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. “We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Formula 1 World Reacts To The Las Vegas Race News

The Entertainment Capital of the World will be adding Formula 1 to its growing portfolio of sports when the racing series comes to Las Vegas next year. On Wednesday, Formula 1 announced that the Las Vegas Grand Prix is starting in 2023. It’s been 40 years since Las Vegas played host to a Formula 1 event. The Caesars Palace Grand Prix ran from 1981 to 1982 at Caesars Palace. It will also be a regular fixture of the F1 calendar moving forward.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Former ECW Executive Lou D’Angeli Joins Las Vegas Company Logitix

Lou D’Angelli, best known for his times as an executive in ECW and WWE, has found a new gig. Logitix, a live ticketing technology and analytics company, has announced (per PWInsider) that D’Angeli has joined them as their Senior Director of Las Vegas Events. You can see the...
NFL
The Independent

Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Saturday 10pm start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief

A Saturday night local-time start for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States-based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards. Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a...
MOTORSPORTS
CNET

Formula 1 Will Race in Las Vegas in 2023 With Big Cruis'n Exotica Energy

Formula 1 will add a third US race to the calendar in 2023 with the addition of the new Las Vegas Grand Prix, and I for one am hella excited. The last time F1 raced in Las Vegas was in 1982 at a track entirely contained within the Caesars Palace grounds, but the new street course looks much more exciting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Formula 1 announces November race in Las Vegas

UPDATE: LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s been 40 years since Formula One last ventured into Sin City for back-to-back Las Vegas races staged in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace hotel. The European-headquartered series raced in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, then packed up with little incentive to return. Then came new ownership, slick marketing, a Netflix docuseries and a historic championship battle that all helped F1 explode in popularity throughout the United States. Now the U.S. will be the only country on the 2023 calendar to host three F1 races in one season following Wednesday’s announcement of a Saturday night race down the famed Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Road & Track

It Appears F1 Will Head to Las Vegas

With Formula 1 continuing to amass new fans in the United States thanks to some help from Netflix, it is no surprise that the appetite for races in the country has grown. The 2021 USGP in Austin had F1's highest attendance ever, in any country, and now Miami is slated to join the schedule this May. Now it appears we have confirmation that F1 and the city of Las Vegas have finally come to terms on a deal for a third American race.
LAS VEGAS, NV

