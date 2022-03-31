F1 drivers react to the new Las Vegas Grand Prix!

Formula One has announced a deal to stage a night race on the famous Las Vegas strip.The Las Vegas Grand Prix, a major coup for the sport’s American owners’ Liberty Media, joins the calendar next season on an expected initial three-year contract.It is anticipated that the race will be staged in the the second half of November, possibly to coincide with Thanksgiving weekend in America, and could start as late as 10pm local time – 6am the following day in the UK.The race will also defer from recent F1 tradition by taking place on a Saturday.The announcement comes as a...
