Marvel Debut Brand New Spider-Man Super Villain, Chasm

This week's Top 10 features a mix of new and repeat entries. Disney+'s OBI-WAN trailer helped two books make the list, with The CW's GOTHAM KNIGHTS holding on with just one. Hot artist Sozomaika claims a spot with her Catwoman #41 cover, while Captain Carter's 1:25 animated cover isn't budging from her position this week. Marvel's Illumanti's first appearance reappears on the list after falling off for the past two weeks. Newcomers to this week's Top 10 include the first issue of Jane Foster's 2014 Thor series and the first appearance of Silver Sable, driven by speculation of her appearing in Sony Picture's KRAVEN film. Ms. Marvel hit the internet with her first trailer, taking the top spot with her origin issue, first costume, and a key cover. Lastly, the great George Perez's classic JLA/AVENGERS series was recently reprinted by the Hero Initiative. Limited to 7000 copies, we ask the comic community to share those high aftermarket sales with the charity and give back to this comic community we love. Stepping down from our soapbox, let's get into this week's TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS for 3/22/22.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO