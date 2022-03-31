ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Almanac - Thursday 3/31/22

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article275 days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 7:32:49 pm. Today we will have 12 hours and 36 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 1:14:22 pm. We had a low tide at 5:02 early this morning at 0.81 feet. We’ll...

Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
ARTnews

700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: 110 Years of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”

Written by Chauncey Olcott and George Graff, Jr., with music composed by Ernest Ball, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” is a love letter to Ireland and its people. The song came out in a time when Irish immigrants already had a generation’s worth of settlement in the U.S., spiked by the Great Famine. Between 1820 and 1830, approximately 4.5 million Irish immigrated to America, and by 1860, the Irish accounted for nearly one third of the immigrants in America.
MUSIC
ARTnews

Record-Breaking $32 M. Dinosaur Skeleton Heads to New Abu Dhabi Museum

Click here to read the full article. A $32 million Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that sold at Christie’s in 2020 will become the centerpiece of a new museum in Abu Dhabi set to be completed in 2025. The 67-million-year-old skeleton is nicknamed “Stan,” and it set a record price for a fossil when an anonymous bidder on the phone with a Christie’s London specialist bought it for a hammer price of $27.5 million. With premium, its final price increased to $32 million, making it more expensive than many works by contemporary artists that head to auction. The sale coincided with a rise...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

British Museum removes Sackler family name from galleries

The British Museum has become the latest cultural organisation to remove the Sackler family name from galleries and rooms they have supported. George Osborne, the museum’s chair, announced the move on Twitter, saying: “We’re moving into a new era, presenting our great collection in different ways for new audiences.”
MUSEUMS
TheConversationAU

Hidden away in a museum, we found the skull of a rare armoured dinosaur that roamed Queensland 105 years ago

You might think all important dinosaur “discoveries” are made as soon as fossils are collected in the field – that palaeontologists instantly know the significance of what they’ve found. This is often true. But sometimes, and maybe more often than you’d think, fossils will be stored in museum collections for years before the right researchers come along to “rediscover” them. This was the case for one Australian ankylosaur skull, which we’ve published about today in the journal Frontiers in Earth Sciences. Originally discovered in 2005 near the regional Queensland town of Boulia, the specimen remained at the South Australian Museum until we...
SCIENCE
L'Observateur

This month in history 3/16 to 3/31

In 1778—during the Revolutionary War–a fort was constructed along the Hudson River in Upstate New York. Known as West Point, it played a critical role—then and now– in the defense of the country. On March 16, 1802, an act of Congress declared it to be the home of the U.S. Military Academy [USMA].
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empires in History

An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

