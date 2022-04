SHELBY, Mont. - Nanna Flesch is described as always having a smile on her face and after she died in a tragic car accident, the community of Montana is feeling the loss. "We're all devastated, we're all a family here, so it's been tough for us," said Staci Corder, Broker & Owner, Corder and Associates, LLC.

SHELBY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO