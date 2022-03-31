ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Moldova, Romania to see Ukraine refugee efforts

 1 day ago

UNITED NATIONS, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Moldova and Romania this weekend to see efforts to help refugees arriving from Ukraine, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

According to the United Nations more than 600,000 Ukranians have fled to Romania and another 388,000 to Moldova since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia says it is carrying out a “special military operation” that aims to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Gareth Jones)

